Live events and big dramas boost BBC iPlayer viewing figures

Live events including The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and Eurovision, plus dramas such as Sherwood, The Split and Killing Eve, were streamed more than 1.6 billion times between April and June – the highest ever number during the second quarter of a year.

The number of streams also took the service to its best first six months of a year, clocking up 140 million more streams than the same period last year.

Glastonbury was the period’s best performing boxset with 36 million streams up to the end of June, and 39.4 million to date – and reached a total of 20.6 million people across both the TV broadcast and iPlayer

One off live events also performed strongly, including the Platinum Party at the Palace which was streamed 3.1 million times on iPlayer, the FA Cup Final (2.7 million streams), and the Eurovision Song Contest (2.4 million streams).

The final episode of Peaky Blinders was the best episode of the quarter with 4 million streams while the first episode of Sherwood was streamed 2.8 million times.

The return of Wimbledon also proved hugely popular, across BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport online there were 18 million streams during June and 53.8m streams across the whole tournament.

Dan McGolpin, director of BBC iPlayer and channels, said: “I’m delighted with the performance of BBC iPlayer during the second quarter of 2022, with the BBC’s unique and distinctive programme range creating compelling choices for all.

He added: “Quarter three is off to a great start with record audiences for the Women’s Euros and Wimbledon, we’re well on track for iPlayer’s best year ever.”

BBC iPlayer’s top performing episodes per series between April and June:

Rank Programme Series Episode Streams 1 Peaky Blinders Series 6 Lock and Key 4,073,000 2 The Split Series 3 Episode 4 3,714,000 3 The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Platinum Party at the Palace 3,080,000 4 Glastonbury 2022 Glastonbury Channel – Saturday 2,855,000 5 Sherwood Series 1 Episode 1 2,810,000 6 The FA Cup 2021/22 FA Cup Channel 2,704,000 7 Eurovision Song Contest 2022 Final 2,422,000 8 Killing Eve Series 4 Oh Goodie, I’m the Winner 2,349,000 9 Here We Go Series 1 Mum’s Birthday Voucher 2,204,000 10 Freeze the Fear with Wim Hof Series 1 Episode 1 2,146,000

April to June’s best performing boxsets (excluding continuing series like EastEnders):