Live events and big dramas boost BBC iPlayer viewing figures

Live events including The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and Eurovision, plus dramas such as Sherwood, The Split and Killing Eve, were streamed more than 1.6 billion times between April and June – the highest ever number during the second quarter of a year.

The number of streams also took the service to its best first six months of a year, clocking up 140 million more streams than the same period last year.

Glastonbury was the period’s best performing boxset with 36 million streams up to the end of June, and 39.4 million to date – and reached a total of 20.6 million people across both the TV broadcast and iPlayer

One off live events also performed strongly, including the Platinum Party at the Palace which was streamed 3.1 million times on iPlayer, the FA Cup Final (2.7 million streams), and the Eurovision Song Contest (2.4 million streams).

The final episode of Peaky Blinders was the best episode of the quarter with 4 million streams while the first episode of Sherwood was streamed 2.8 million times.

The return of Wimbledon also proved hugely popular, across BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport online there were 18 million streams during June and 53.8m streams across the whole tournament.

Dan McGolpin, director of BBC iPlayer and channels, said: “I’m delighted with the performance of BBC iPlayer during the second quarter of 2022, with the BBC’s unique and distinctive programme range creating compelling choices for all. 

He added: “Quarter three is off to a great start with record audiences for the Women’s Euros and Wimbledon, we’re well on track for iPlayer’s best year ever.”

BBC iPlayer’s top performing episodes per series between April and June:

RankProgrammeSeriesEpisodeStreams
1Peaky BlindersSeries 6Lock and Key          4,073,000
2The SplitSeries 3Episode 4          3,714,000
3The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Platinum Party at the Palace          3,080,000
4Glastonbury2022Glastonbury Channel – Saturday          2,855,000
5SherwoodSeries 1Episode 1          2,810,000
6The FA Cup2021/22FA Cup Channel          2,704,000
7Eurovision Song Contest2022Final          2,422,000
8Killing EveSeries 4Oh Goodie, I’m the Winner          2,349,000
9Here We GoSeries 1Mum’s Birthday Voucher          2,204,000
10Freeze the Fear with Wim HofSeries 1Episode 1          2,146,000

April to June’s best performing boxsets (excluding continuing series like EastEnders):  

RankProgrammeStreams
1Glastonbury   35,998,000 
2The Split   35,454,000 
3Silent Witness   20,656,000 
4Peaky Blinders   18,153,000 
5MasterChef   18,011,000 
6Killing Eve   17,856,000 
7Wimbledon   14,442,000 
8Snooker: World Championship   13,922,000 
9Conversations with Friends   13,045,000 
10Doctor Who   12,913,000 

