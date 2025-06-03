Game publisher Nacon and studio Teyon have confirmed that RoboCop: Rogue City – Unfinished Business, their upcoming standalone game based on the iconic film franchise, is getting a Mac release.

The game was previously announced for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC with a July 17th release and it’s now been revealed that a Mac version will be available at a later date.

The news comes just weeks after the 2023 title RoboCop: Rogue City hit the Mac App Store.

Unfinished Business sees Peter Weller, the original Alex Murphy actor, return once again voice to the cyber cop.

Despite triumphing over Detroit’s gangs in Rogue City, peace for RoboCop and the residents of Old Detroit is short-lived when a group of highly trained mercenaries takes control of the OmniTower, a massive housing complex intended to give the citizens a better life.

So begins an explosive ascent through the OmniTower, now the deadly stronghold of troops led by a mysterious leader who seems to share a close link with RoboCop’s past…

In addition to the all-new storyline, players are promised a host of new additions and innovations, including weapons such as the Cryo Cannon, enemies including androids with katanas, and flashbacks in which they can play, for the very first time in a video game, as Alex Murphy himself.