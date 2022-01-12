Logitech launches new Litra Glow light for creators

Logitech has unveiled a new LED light designed especially for streamers and content creators which it promises will deliver “cinematic colour accuracy for a natural, radiant look across all skin tones.”

Available through its Logitech For Creators brand, the Litra Glow allows streamers to fine tune their look using five pre-sets for brightness and colour temperature, with fully adjustable options from warm candlelight to cool blue also available.

Users can easily access the settings using controls on the back of the light as well as through Logitech’s G Hub software which can also be used to assign presets to G Keys on Logitech G keyboards and mice.

“Litra Glow with TrueSoft technology is the fastest way to bring a premium lighting experience to any desktop,” said Jasmine Apolinar, Product Manager for Logitech For Creators.

“We designed Litra Glow to solve common challenges faced by streamers and content creators, including light quality, harsh shadows and eye fatigue from long hours of streaming.”

Litra Glow is available in the United States, Canada, Australia and select countries in Europe from this month at logitech.com and major retailers.