Loki teams up with Bart Simpson in new Disney+ short

A new Marvel themed short from The Simpsons is coming exclusively to Disney+ on July 7th.

Entitled The Good, The Bart, and The Loki, the show sees Loki (voiced by Tom Hiddleston) banished from Asgard once again facing his toughest opponents yet: the Simpsons and Springfield’s mightiest heroes.

The God of Mischief teams up with Bart Simpson in the ultimate crossover event paying tribute to the Marvel Cinematic Universe of Super Heroes and villains.

The Good, The Bart, and The Loki follows the previously released Star Wars-themed short “Maggie Simpson in ‘The Force Awakens from Its Nap’” which is now streaming on Disney+.