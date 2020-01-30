Long Day’s Journey into Night to make UK Blu-ray debut

Sidney Lumet’s big screen adaptation of Long Day’s Journey into Night comes to Blu-ray and DVD for the first time ever in the UK as part of Eureka Entertainment’s The Masters of Cinema Series.

Available from 16 March 2020 and adapted from the play by Eugene O’Neill (considered the Nobel laureate’s magnum opus), Long Day’s Journey into Night is a four-act study of addiction and recrimination that the playwright claimed was written “in tears and blood”.

Taking place over a single, fateful day in the summer of 1912, the Tyrone family (modelled after O’Neill’s own) confront their bitter failings and long-held resentments.

Patriarch James (Ralph Richardson) is a renowned stage actor who’s never forgotten his squalid Irish childhood, and has forsaken artistic ambition for commercial success.

His wife Mary (Katharine Hepburn) has developed a morphine addiction, his eldest son Jamie (Jason Robards, Jr.) is a violent alcoholic and failed actor, and his youngest (and clearly favoured) son Edmund (Dean Stockwell) is a nervous young man in poor health.

All of them have something painful to say, and their silence is even worse.

Special Features

1080p presentation of the film on Blu-ray, from a high-definition digital transfer

Progressive encode on DVD

Optional English subtitles

Brand new feature-length audio commentary by author Scott Harrison

Brand new and exclusive video essay by Lee Gambin

Trailer

PLUS: a collector’s booklet featuring new writing on the film by Alexandra Heller-Nicholas and Philip Kemp

