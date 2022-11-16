Looney Tunes’ Marvin the Martian announced as playable character in Multiversus

Warner Bros. Games has announced the start of Season 2 for MultiVersus, the free-to-play platform fighter developed by Player First Games.

Season 2 will feature the addition of Marvin the Martian as an upcoming playable character and a Game of Thrones map that will allow players to hurl opponents away from the Iron Throne, along with Westeros based hazards and a remix of the iconic theme music.

Release timing for both new additions will be announced at a later date.



The Season 2 Battle Pass is available now and includes a variety of free items for all players to earn, such as the Baker Street Tom & Jerry character variant (Tom and Jerry), Tea Time Reindog variant and Pixel Finn (Adventure Time) profile icon.

Players who unlock the premium Battle Pass for Season 2 can earn even more rewards, including the Astronaut Velma (Scooby-Doo) variant, Maestro Bugs (Looney Tunes) variant and Arya Yawn (Game of Thrones) taunt.

Also available starting today for in-game purchase are the Samurai Batman (DC), Evil Morty (Rick and Morty) and Fern Finn (Adventure Time) character variants.

For more information on MultiVersusSeason 2 visit multiversus.com.