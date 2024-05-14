The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2 gets release date and teaser trailer 

Image: Amazon MGM Studios / Prime Video

It’s been confirmed that season two of The Lord of the Rings prequel The Rings of Power will debut on August 29th.

To mark the news, Amazon’s Prime Video streaming service has released a new teaser trailer which confirms the return of Galadriel, Elrond, Prince Durin IV, Arondir, and Celebrimbor, and reveals the much-anticipated creation of more Rings.

Synopsis:

Sauron has returned. Cast out by Galadriel, without army or ally, the rising Dark Lord must now rely on his own cunning to rebuild his strength and oversee the creation of the Rings of Power, which will allow him to bind all the peoples of Middle-earth to his sinister will.

Building on Season One’s epic scope and ambition, the new season plunges even its most beloved and vulnerable characters into a rising tide of darkness, challenging each to find their place in a world that is increasingly on the brink of calamity.

Elves and dwarves, orcs and men, wizards and Harfoots… as friendships are strained and kingdoms begin to fracture, the forces of good will struggle ever more valiantly to hold on to what matters to them most of all… each other.