Love Actually tops the first Official Film Chart of 2024

© 2003 Universal Pictures & StudioCanal

Love Actually is enjoying a second week at Number 1 on the Official Film Chart, having finally achieved the top spot over the festive period and maintaining strong digital sales numbers.

Following behind are Elf (2) and Barbie, which rises three places to take the third spot in this week’s chart.

The rest of the Top 10 is made up of a mix of Christmas classics, new releases and 2023 big hitters; The Polar Expresslifts one place to Number 4, while The Equalizer 3 finishes at 5.

Violent Night, starring David Harbour, bounces back up to its previous peak of Number 6, while former chart-topper Oppenheimer tumbles four places to Number 7 and Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1 rises two to Number 8.

Making their return to the Top 10 are animated family favourite The Super Mario Bros Movie (9) and 1989 classic National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (10), both rebounding four places.

The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 3rd January 2024