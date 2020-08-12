Luca Guadagnino’s We Are Who We Are is coming to BBC Three

BBC Three has acquired Oscar-nominated director Luca Guadagnino’s We Are Who We Are, an eight-part limited series exploring friendship, first love, and identity.

The series was produced by The Apartment and Wildside, both Fremantle Companies, for HBO.

Jack Dylan Grazer stars as shy and introverted 14 year-old Fraser, who moves from New York to a military base in Veneto with his mothers, Sarah (Chloë Sevigny) and Maggie (Alice Braga), who are both in the U.S. Army. Tom Mercier (Jonathan) plays Sarah’s assistant.

Jordan Kristine Seamón stars as the seemingly bold and confident Caitlin who has lived with her family on the base for several years and speaks Italian.

Compared to her older brother Danny (Spence Moore II), Caitlin has the closer relationship with their father, Richard (Kid Cudi), and doesn’t communicate well with mother Jenny (Faith Alabi).

Caitlin is the lynchpin of her group of friends, which includes Britney (Francesca Scorsese), an outspoken, witty, uninhibited girl; the good-natured Craig (Corey Knight), Sam (Ben Taylor), Caitlin’s possessive boyfriend; Enrico, Craig’s younger brother (Sebastiano Pigazzi), who has a weak spot for Britney; and Valentina (Beatrice Barichella).

The series was an official selection of the 2020 Cannes Film Festival Directors’ Fortnight.

Luca Guadagnino, said: “With We Are Who We Are we are attempting to portray the here and now of two families, few generations, many exciting people.

“To see the world from their perspective it is what I am delighted to share with UK audiences. To do so thanks to the prestigious and remarkable BBC is an accomplishment and a soothing encouragement.”

Sue Deeks, Head of Programme Acquisition, BBC, commented: “We are so delighted that this beautifully observed drama will be enjoyed by BBC viewers – it really is very special.”

Jamie Lynn, EVP, Head of EMEA Distribution, International, Fremantle, who brokered the deal with the BBC, added: “As a longstanding fan of Luca Guadagnino’s work, it’s a joy to introduce his television debut to UK audiences with the BBC.

“The series is fast becoming one of the most anticipated shows of the year, exploring universal issues such as identity, culture, gender and diversity, making it the perfect addition to BBC Three and its young adult audience.

“We’re proud to bring a premium HBO original series, from two of Fremantle’s renowned drama labels, to its UK home on the BBC.”