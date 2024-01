Which Brings Me To You, the new Lucy Hale and Nat Wolff romcom, will be available to buy from digital retailers from 12th February.

After a one-night stand gone wrong, two disillusioned strangers spend 24 hours exchanging stories of romantic mishaps and love lost, hoping for a new chance at something real.

The film is written by Keith Bunin (Horns) and directed by Peter Hutchings (The Hating Game) and is released by Signature Entertainment.