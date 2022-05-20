Luis Buñuel’s The Discreet Charm Of The Bourgeoisie is coming to 4K UHD Blu-ray

Studiocanal is marking the 50th anniversary of Luis Buñuel’s multi award winning surrealist satire, The Discreet Charm Of The Bourgeoisie, with a new 4K UHD Blu-ray release. The film is also coming to Blu-Ray, DVD and digital retailers and will also screen in selected cinemas from June.
This virtually plotless tale of six middle-class guests and their interrupted attempts to have a meal together was the recipient of the Best Foreign Language Film Oscar as well as two BAFTA awards on its release in 1972.
Buñuel’s humorous satire depicts a group of friends – the Thévenots, the Sénéchals, Madame Thévenot’s younger sister Florence and Latin American ambassador Don Rafael Acosta – make repeated attempts to dine together, but are constantly frustrated by bizarre interruptions, including a series of dreams.
Extras
- New Analysis of 3 scenes of the film with critic Charles Tesson
- New Critical Analysis of Charles Tesson
- Critical Analysis of Professor Peter W. Evans
- Interview with writer Jean-Claude Carrière
- New Trailer (2022 Version)
- Original Trailer