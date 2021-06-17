Madden 22 – watch the all-new reveal trailer

EA Sports has released an official reveal trailer and cover image for Madden 22 which launches worldwide August 20th for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series.

The cover features both Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes and will be used across all editions including Madden NFL Mobile:

EA says the title “leverages the power of next generation consoles to deliver the raw energy, emotion, and unpredictability of the NFL”.

Modes

Franchise Mode will make players feel more connected and in control of their team, with more detailed staff management and skill tree progression systems, and comprehensive weekly game strategy with a revamped Season Engine that keeps things fresh every week.

Franchise will also continue to see improvements throughout the year via multiple live service updates.

Madden NFL’ s newest mode, The Yard, will feature an all-new single player campaign and avatar progression system that shares progress, rewards and vanity with Face of the Franchise.

Face of The Franchise returns with an all-new story, player class system, and the option to play on the defensive side of the ball as a linebacker for the first time. Superstar KO will bring multiplayer squad play to NFL teams with the addition of real world NFL teams to the mode for the first time.

“It’s a great experience being on the cover of Madden NFL 22 with Patrick. We both share a love for the game of football and to be a part of this iconic franchise is very special,” said seven-time Super Bowl Champion, Tom Brady.

“This year’s game really captures the energy and unpredictability that you see on the field every Sunday and we’re excited for fans to experience it for themselves.”

“I, like most players in the League, have been a big fan of Madden NFL for as long as I can remember, and to be on the cover – not only for a second time, but also with Tom Brady, an all-time great – is surreal,” said Patrick Mahomes.

“This is only the second time two athletes have been on the cover together and we’re both eager for fans to dig into Dynamic Gameday which makes the game more immersive, authentic and keeps it fresh year-round.”

“Last year, we had more players than ever in Madden and we’re looking forward to bringing a new experience in Madden NFL 22 that will be more emotional, authentic, and realistic with Dynamic Gameday improving gameplay across the game,” said Seann Graddy, Executive Producer of Madden NFL 22.

“We’re always collecting feedback from our players to improve Madden NFL with each edition and in real time with our live service during the year.

“We’ll continue that approach this year, including doubling down on our commitment to Franchise, maintaining the momentum we started in Madden NFL 21, by delivering more of the top-requested Franchise features both at launch and throughout the season.”