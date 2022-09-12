NBA 2K23 Arcade Edition is heading to Apple Arcade next month

2K has announced that NBA 2K23 Arcade Edition is coming to Apple Arcade on October 18th with fans able to play across iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV.

Dubbed the “authentic mobile experience for the NBA 2K basketball game,” the title includes an exclusive new mode, “The Greatest”, featuring 20 of the greatest current and past players including Devin Booker, Michael Jordan, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Shaquille O’Neal.



Players are also promised “a more immersive and realistic NBA gameplay experience” thanks to the inclusion of commentary from Kevin Harlan, Brian Anderson, Greg Anthony, Grant Hill, and Doris Burke.

Other game modes and features include: