NBA 2K23 Arcade Edition is heading to Apple Arcade next month

2K has announced that NBA 2K23 Arcade Edition is coming to Apple Arcade on October 18th with fans able to play across iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV.
Dubbed the “authentic mobile experience for the NBA 2K basketball game,” the title includes an exclusive new mode, “The Greatest”, featuring 20 of the greatest current and past players including Devin Booker, Michael Jordan, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Shaquille O’Neal.
Players are also promised “a more immersive and realistic NBA gameplay experience” thanks to the inclusion of commentary from Kevin Harlan, Brian Anderson, Greg Anthony, Grant Hill, and Doris Burke.
Other game modes and features include:
- from a young rookie to an NBA legend. Fans can customize their player with looks from Nike, Jordan or Adidas gear before practicing drills on the new outdoor MyCOURT;
- Association Mode: Aspiring coaches can become the GM or Head Coach of their favourite NBA franchise and build their own dream team;
- Quick Match: Test your skills with authentic basketball gameplay by picking your favourite NBA teams and competing against rivals from around the NBA in 5v5 basketball games, or play street basketball in 1v1, 3v3, or 5v5 games in Blacktop Mode;
- Online Multiplayer: Choose among 30 NBA teams and compete head-to-head with a friend or play real-time PVP basketball in online matches.