NFL Retro Bowl ’25 headlines September’s Apple Arcade line-up

Image: Apple

Apple has revealed the titles heading to Apple Arcade, its subscription game library for iPhone, iPad, Apple TV and Vision Pro users next month.

NFL Retro Bowl ’25 by New Star Games, Monster Train+ and Apple Vision Pro title Puzzle Script will join the service’s line-up of more than 200 titles on September 5th.

Apple Arcade costs £6.99 per month with a one-month free trial for new subscribers. New and qualifying customers who buy a new iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV receive three months access to the service for free.

It’s also available as part of Apple One which brings Apple’s various content offerings, including its TV and Music streaming services, together into a range of discounted bundles.

September additions to Apple Arcade

NFL Retro Bowl ’25 by New Star Games

Return to the gridiron for the NFL- and NFLPA-licensed relaunch of the highly rated App Store hit Retro Bowl, available only on Apple Arcade.

NFL Retro Bowl ’25 allows NFL fans to create their own dynasty by choosing their favourite official NFL teams and players to take all the way to the house as they manage their rosters and game strategies with a fun and simple roster management system.

With authentic rosters and NFL players stylised in the game’s glorious retro style, all NFL players in-game feature unique, fully realised retro art, tuned attributes, career stats, and realistic contracts.

Monster Train+ by Good Shepherd Entertainment

In Monster Train+, the player must defend the final burning pyre from the celestial forces of heaven. This roguelite deck-building game introduces a new strategic layer with three vertical playing fields to defend.

With over 250 cards to unlock and six distinct monster clans to discover, players will have to strategise to fit unique clan abilities, and tackle daily and custom challenges.

This version of the game also includes The Last Divinity DLC, an epic expansion that brings more challenges and an additional clan called the Wurmkin.

Puzzle Sculpt by Schell Games

In this relaxing game, players will decipher increasingly challenging clues to solve puzzles in their living room.

They will slowly remove blocks from the puzzle by logically carving away the unnecessary cubes, revealing a cute collectible buried within the cube, called a Deco Object.

Players can arrange Deco Objects anywhere in their real-world space. There are plenty of puzzles and adorable Deco Objects to collect for hours of cosy, puzzle-solving fun.