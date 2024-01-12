Mads Mikkelsen’s The Promised Land gets revised UK release date

Image: Henrik Ohsten / Zentropa

Icon Film Distribution has announced that Mads Mikkelsen’s The Promised Land will now arrive in UK cinemas on February 16th – two weeks later than previously planned.

In 1755, the impoverished Captain Ludvig Kahlen sets out to conquer the uninhabitable Danish heath in the name of the King.

But the sole ruler of the area, the merciless Frederik de Schinkel, who believes the land belongs to him, swears revenge when maid Ann Barbara and her husband escape for refuge with Kahlen.

The epic film also stars Amanda Collin, Simon Bennebjerg, Kristine Kujath Thorp and Gustav Lindh and was written and directed by Nikolaj Arcel.