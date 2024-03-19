Mads Mikkelsen’s The Promised Land gets UK home entertainment release 

Image: Henrik Ohsten / Zentropa

Mads Mikkelsen’s historical drama The Promised Land comes to digital retailers on 29th April and Blu-ray and on DVD 6th May.

In 1755, the impoverished Captain Ludvig Kahlen sets out to conquer the uninhabitable Danish heath in the name of the King. But the sole ruler of the area, the merciless Frederik de Schinkel, who believes the land belongs to him, swears revenge when maid Ann Barbara and her husband escape for refuge with Kahlen.

Written and Directed by Nikolaj Arcel, the epic film also stars Amanda Collin, Simon Bennebjerg, Kristine Kujath Thorp and Gustav Lindh and is released by Icon Film Distribution.