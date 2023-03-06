Magic Mike’s Last Dance is coming to Blu-ray next month

Magic Mike’s Last Dance will be available for rental and purchase via digital retailers on March 13th, with a DVD and Blu-ray release confirmed for April 24th.

The film sees Channing Tatum reprise his role as Mike Lane while Steven Soderbergh returns to the helm with a script from Reid Carolin, who also wrote the first two films.

Joining Tatum are Salma Hayek Pinault, Ayub Khan Din, Jemelia George, Juliette Motamed, Vicki Pepperdine.

Synopsis:

“Magic” Mike Lane (Tatum) takes to the stage again after a lengthy hiatus, following a business deal that went bust, leaving him broke and taking bartender gigs in Florida.

For what he hopes will be one last hurrah, Mike heads to London with a wealthy socialite (Pinault) who lures him with an offer he can’t refuse…and an agenda all her own.

With everything on the line, once Mike discovers what she truly has in mind, will he—and the roster of hot new dancers he’ll have to whip into shape—be able to pull it off?

