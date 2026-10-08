Maigret reboot heads to BBC’s UK commercial network

Playground Entertainment’s contemporary retelling of Georges Simenon’s Maigret novels is set to air in the UK on the BBC’s commercial channel U&Drama and its advert-funded streaming service U.

While audiences of the broadcaster’s Licence Fee funded channels are increasing served schedules dominated by cheaper reality, lifestyle and ‘celebs on holiday’ formats, viewers of its commercial UKTV network are enjoying an unprecedented number of first run dramas, including original commissions.

Some of these, including the Bergerac reboot and The Marlow Murders, are then repeated on the Licence Fee channels.

Despite the ability of UKTV to fund so many first-run shows from commercial revenue, bosses continue to insist that advertising should play no part in helping lift the BBC-branded channels from their growing financial woes.

Starring Benjamin Wainwright as Chief Inspector Jules Maigret, Stefanie Martini as Madame Louise Maigret and Blake Harrison as Joseph Torrence, the new Maigret adaptation reinvents one of the world’s most recognisable literary detectives.

Series 1 premieres on U and U&Drama in December, with Series 2 following in 2027.

The show’s acquisition by UKTV – which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the BBC – is part of a wider deal with distributors Banijay Rights.

Karin Marelle, Global Head of Acquisitions, UKTV and BBC Studios, said: “Maigret is one of the most recognisable detective brands in the world, so we are delighted to be bringing this brand-new adaptation to viewers on U and U&DRAMA.”

Simon Cox, EVP Content & Acquisitions at Banijay Rights, said: “We are thrilled to partner with U and U&DRAMA to bring Maigret to the UK.

“We couldn’t think of a better or more natural home for the UK premiere and look forward to introducing viewers to this series.”