Vodafone’s recently launched TV service is now available to new 5G home broadband customers.

Ideal for anyone who can’t access full fibre services, the network’s 5G service offers truly unlimited downloads and speeds of up to 150Mbps and is delivered via a dedicated, mains powered router containing a SIM card which produces a local WiFi network all the household’s devices can connect to.

Vodafone TV offers streamed versions of popular TV channels through Freely plus the option to install popular streaming apps from the Google Play Store.

Available price plans are: