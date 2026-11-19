SkyShowtime, the European streaming service set up by Paramount and Comcast, is to close next year.

First unveiled in August 2021 and launched the following year, the service offers content from the shareholders’ TV and movie libraries together with a limited number of original commissions and serves customers in 22 European countries where neither already operates a streaming service.

It’s available both direct to consumers and through partnerships with various local operators and has around 10 million subscribers.

However the business has consistently lost money, with losses in 2024 standing at €543 million – only slightly down from the previous years €561 million. Revenue for the same two years was €275 million and €207 million.

Both shareholders have undergone significant changes since first teaming up to launch SkyShowtime.

Comcast is splitting itself into two business, a slimmer Comcast housing the US broadband, connectivity and telecoms operations and the other (NBCUniversal) serving as the new home of Sky, Universal and other content ventures such as the Peacock streaming service.

Paramount has since been acquired by David Ellison and then merged with Warner Bros. Discovery to create the new Skydance, a global entertainment giant with studios, channels and streaming operations in multiple countries.