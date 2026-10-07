England’s ODI tri-series against Pakistan and Sri Lanka to air on Sky

Sky Sports has struck a deal to air all matches from England’s ODI tri-series against Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

The tri-series gets underway on 18 October when Pakistan face Sri Lanka, before England open their campaign against the hosts on 20 October. England will face both Pakistan and Sri Lanka twice, with the series culminating in the final on 31 October.

All games will be available to Sky Sports subscribers including through the broadcaster’s NOW streaming service.

Full schedule: