Apple TV has revealed that Wild Things, which explores the lives and careers of Siegfried & Roy, will debut on April 16th.

Starring Jude Law and Andrew Garfield, the series tells the tale of two of “the greatest showmen-magicians in history” who, with their famous white tigers, are tasked with turning Sin City into a family-friendly destination.

The duo push the concept of illusion versus reality to the extreme, personally and professionally, until tragedy reframes and opens a mystery surrounding their last fateful Las Vegas show.

The show’s ensemble cast also includes Jessica Madsen, Brett Gelman, Justin Theroux, Cameron Britton, Darius Fraser, Bill Heck, Justin Bartha, Jason Butler Harner and Wanda Opalinska.

Wild Things has been written, showrun and executive produced by Only Murders in the Building co-creator and showrunner John Hoffman.