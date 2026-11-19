Image: Sky/Peacock/Carnival

Eddie Redmayne features in this first-look teaser image from series 2 of The Day of the Jackal, Sky’s hit reimagining of the classic thriller novel in which Redmayne plays an elusive assassin.

Based on Frederick Forsyth’s acclaimed novel and the 1973 film adaptation, the show is produced by Carnival Films.

Series one was Sky’s biggest-ever new series launch, drawing a UK audience of 4.6 million in its first 28 days, with the debut episode going on to reach 7 million UK viewers.

The second run debuts in March 2027 and also sees the return of Úrsula Corberó, Charles Dance, Chukwudi Iwuji, Eleanor Matsuura, Adam James, Christy Meyer and Corey Johnson.

Newcomers to the cast include Pablo Schreiber, Weruche Opia, Matt Bomer and Pia Tjelta.