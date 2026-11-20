The number of UK adults who use the BBC’s TV, radio and online services – including iPlayer – has fallen to just 81% per week according to a new report by the National Audit Office.

This figure is down from 90% in 2021-22 and is markedly lower than an internal BBC statistic repeatedly cited during negotiations with ministers over future funding arrangements which claims that while “94% of adults use BBC services per month, fewer than 80% of households pay the licence fee”.

The NAO’s figure comes in a report by the spending watchdog which warns that the next round of BBC spending cuts will be more noticeable to audiences.

Recent years have seen marked declines in the number of households willing to pay the £180 TV Licence Fee – which currently provides most of the BBC’s income – with the NAO saying this has caused a 26% “real-terms fall” in revenue.

Additional income is generated through commercial activities including format and content sales and a string of advertising and subscription-funded channels, including here in the UK where the BBC owns the highly profitable UKTV portfolio.

Managers have been forced to cut spending in order to match falling income, a challenge that’s also been endured by commercial broadcasters both in the UK and abroad.

Unlike its biggest UK commercial rivals, which proactively seek out audiences on multiple platforms they already use, the BBC has long operated a policy of expecting audiences to come to its services and apps to access its content.

Only recently have managers accepted that this approach is no longer viable, with the BBC now belatedly making some additional content available via YouTube.

Recent months have brought news of job cuts in multiple divisions, the axing of popular shows such as The World Tonight and Money Box Live on radio and the scrapping of Blankety Blank, Live at the Apollo and the celebrity version of Mastermind on TV as the BBC seeks to save £500m over the next three years

Last month it was confirmed that the broadcast versions of both BBC Scotland and BBC Three would be axed alongside BBC Radio 4 Extra.

Despite the financial woes engulfing the BBC, the broadcaster continues to defend spending almost £90m per year on US boxsets, a practice recently slammed as “illogical” by MPs.

According to the NAO, the latest savings target “will be more difficult to achieve” than previous rounds of cuts and “will include further headcount reductions and content cuts that will be more noticeable to audiences.”

The report also highlights weakness in how the BBC managed previous cuts of £700 million, warning they were not monitored “in a way that provided an understanding of the cumulative non-financial impacts, such as on audiences, quality and capability.”

It calls on the BBC to review whether its governance arrangements “remain appropriate” for delivering cuts on this scale.

Gareth Davies, head of the NAO, said: “As the BBC approaches Charter renewal in just over a year’s time, there is no doubt that there are difficult choices ahead.

“BBC leaders can take lessons from its £700 million programme for its new, more demanding programme, including strengthening its risk management approach and developing a consistent way to understand the wider consequences of its savings initiatives on audiences and service provision.”