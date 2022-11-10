Major national events and dramas drove BBC iPlayer Q3 growth

BBC iPlayer enjoyed a record third quarter with 1.65 billion streams between July and September as audiences turned to the service for coverage of The Queen’s funeral, the Commonwealth Games, England facing Germany in the final of Women’s Euro 2022, and the final stages of Wimbledon.

These major national events helped drive a 7% increase on last year’s numbers for the same quarter, with dramas Marriage, The Control Room, Crossfire and The Capture also performing strongly.

The top episodes per series on iPlayer between July and September were:

Rank Programme Episode Streams 1 The State Funeral of HM Queen Elizabeth II London 5.0m 2 Women’s Euro 2022 Final 4.0m 3 Marriage Series 1 – Episode 1 3.6m 4 The Control Room Series 1 – Episode 1 3.5m 5 The Capture Series 2 – Invisible Men 3.2m 6 EastEnders 07/07/2022 2.7m 7 Frozen Planet II Series 1 – Frozen Worlds 2.5m 8 Crossfire Series 1 – Episode 1 2.2m 9 Match of the Day 2022/23 27/08/2022 2.2m 10 Strictly Come Dancing Series 20 – Week 1 2.1m

Dan McGolpin, Director of BBC iPlayer, said: “The nation turns to the BBC for the big moments and for increasing numbers of people that means turning to BBC iPlayer.

“There was an extraordinary range of relevant programming available for all to view both before and after the BBC’s coverage of the State Funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and so many of this summer’s key sporting moments were captured live including the famous victories of the Lionesses.

“Once again BBC iPlayer provided something for everyone, from original drama such as Marriage to the intrigue and thrills of The Capture, the stunning landscapes of Frozen Planet II and the joyous return of Strictly Come Dancing.”