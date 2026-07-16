Disney sets digital release date for Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu

Lucasfilm’s Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu arrives in digital stores, including Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Sky Store, on July 21st.
Following their adventures on Disney+, the film sees the Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu facing new challenges and exploring uncharted corners of the galaxy, and introduces new characters portrayed by Sigourney Weaver and Jeremy Allen White.
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Synopsis
The evil Empire has fallen, and Imperial warlords remain scattered throughout the galaxy.
As the fledgling New Republic works to protect everything the Rebellion fought for, they have enlisted the help of legendary Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his young apprentice Grogu.
“Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu” also stars Sigourney Weaver, with Martin Scorsese and Jeremy Allen White lending their voices.
The film is directed by Jon Favreau and written by Jon Favreau & Dave Filoni & Noah Kloor.
Bonus Features
- Crafting “The Mandalorian and Grogu”: Discover the craft behind an epic Star Wars adventure! Go behind the scenes with artists creating the stunning puppetry, miniatures, sound design, and visual effects that bring the worlds, characters, and creatures of “The Mandalorian and Grogu” to life.
- Biomes—From Snow to Swamp: Voyage with director Jon Favreau and his crew to a pair of brand-new worlds that may seem a touch familiar to fans of the original Star Wars trilogy. Discover how the ingenious filmmakers constructed snowy landscapes and a living swamp from the ground up!
- Welcome to Shakari: A bustling metropolis like Shakari cannot simply be found—it must be made. Join the film’s fabrication as they build an entire Star Wars city with a downtown warehouse, conjuring an epic playground for Mando and his young apprentice.
- Dejarik for Real: Sometimes it’s the little things! Who can forget the Millennium Falcon’s charming holochess game introduced in 1977? Witness how the tiny creatures featured in the game were lovingly brought to giant-sized life for the Mandalorian’s big-screen debut!
- Audio commentary by Jon Favreau: Watch the film with audio commentary by director Jon Favreau.