Manhattan adds BritBox, manual padding and third channel viewing to T3-R

BritBox, the streaming service from the BBC and ITV, is now available on Manhattan’s T3-R Freeview Play recorder.

The service offers thousands of recent and archive shows from all of the UK’s PSB broadcasters, as well as films from the catalogues of Film4, ITV Studios and selected titles from Studiocanal.

Its arrival on the T3-R comes as part of a wider software update for Manhattan’s flagship set top box which also adds the ability to watch, pause and rewind a 3rd channel while recording 2 others.

Once the software is updated, customers who set two simultaneous or overlapping recordings will be shown which other channels can be watched live.

The available channels will depend on which multiplex or multiplexes their chosen recordings are being broadcast on, with unavailable channels indicated by a yellow triangle displayed alongside the channel name in the EPG.

The version 2.0 update also includes the option to add manual padding to recordings, HDMI-CEC support – allowing users to turn both their box and TV on and off with a single button press – plus improvements to the box’s reminder system and various bug fixes.

Boxes will update automatically in the early hours of Wednesday morning provided they’re connected to the internet, but users keen to get the new features straight away can manually update from Tuesday afternoon.

Manhattan says a further update, which will add more new features including the ability to search the EPG for upcoming shows, will follow “in the first half of 2021.”