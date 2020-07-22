Manhattan confirms padding and 3rd channel viewing are coming to its T3-R Freeview Play recorder

Set top box maker Manhattan has announced that manual padding for recordings and the ability to watch, pause and rewind a 3rd channel while recording 2 others are coming to its flagship T3-R Freeview Play recorder.

Prior to the global lockdown work had been underway on a major upgrade – dubbed v2 – which would bring user interface enhancements and a host of additional features.

However, the firm has now decided to split the update into two parts – the first (v1.5) of which is expected to arrive in “early September”, with more additions then following “by the end of the year.”

Manhattan says it’s made the decision “in order not to delay new features being released.”

In addition to the ability to set padding and watch, pause and rewind an additional channel, the v1.5 update will also bring HDMI-CEC support, allowing owners to turn on their box and TV with a single button press.

The T3-R has won rave reviews around the web for its speed and ease of use, and the update announced today will bring some of the most commonly requested features to the device.

Available in both 500GB and 1TB models, the box supports 4K streaming from iPlayer and YouTube and is set to gain an app for the BBC and ITV owned Britbox streaming service in the near future.