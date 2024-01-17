Manic Mechanics is coming to Steam, Xbox and PlayStation in March

Manic Mechanics, the first proprietary title from 4J Studios which has handled console adaptations of Minecraft and various Bethesda Studios titles, is coming to Steam, Xbox and PlayStation on March 7th.

First released on Nintendo Switch in July 2023, Manic Mechanics allows up to four players to pull on their overalls and head to the auto-obsessed Octane Isle, looking to make a name for themselves as travelling mechanics.

Players challenge the Master Mechanics who rule the island to prove their crew is worthy of joining the mechanics guild. It’s a race against the clock to repair as many cars (trucks, choppers, tractors, mini-subs and UFOs…) as possible.

The faster the mechanics work, the more chaos is unleashed; intricate mechanical processes are hindered by fuel spills, exploding tyres, short-circuiting robots, stampeding cows and even alien abductions.

Building on community feedback from the Nintendo Switch release, 4J Studios says it’s added a host of new features and content, including ‘Versus’ mode to complement the local and online co-op gameplay.

“When Manic Mechanics first arrived on Switch, we were mostly asked two questions… ‘Is it going to be on other platforms?’ and ‘Can you add a competitive mode?’ I’m delighted that I can now answer ‘Yes!’ to both,” says 4J Studios’ Chairman, Chris van der Kuyl.

“The new features the team have added have made an amazing game even better and I’m delighted that it will now be available to the widest possible audience.”

Manic Mechanics will be available on the PlayStation Store, Xbox Store and Steam from March 7, 2024. The Nintendo Switch version will get new modes and extra content that same day, with existing players receiving a free update.