Marcell Jankovics’ Son Of The White Mare is getting a UK Blu-ray release

Eureka Entertainment is to release Son Of The White Mare, Marcell Jankovics’ animated psychedelic adaptation of the classic Hungarian folk tale as part of The Masters of Cinema Series.

Presented from a director approved 4K restoration, the film will be available from 14 November 2022 and the first print-run of 2000 copies will feature a Limited-Edition O-card Slipcase.

Traversing an otherworldly canvas, Son of the White Mare [Fehérlófia] follows mythic folk heroes Treeshaker, Stonecrumbler, and Irontemperer as they descend into the perilous Underworld on an epic quest to battle the forces of ancient evil and save the cosmos.

This kaleidoscopic medley of ground-breaking animation styles comes to home video for the first time ever in the UK as part of the Masters of Cinema series.

Presented from a 2019 4K restoration supervised and approved by director Marcell Jankovics, this release also includes Jankovics’ debut feature – and the first ever Hungarian animated feature film -Johnny Corncob [János Vitéz] (1973), as well as a selection of his short films.