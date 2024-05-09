Mark Hamill returns as Joker in MultiVersus console and PC game

The Joker is coming to MultiVersus, the upcoming new console and PC title from Warner Bros. Games, as a playable character, with Mark Hamill confirmed to be providing the voice.

Hamill previously voiced the character in both Batman: The Animated Series and the Batman: Arkham videogame series.

Developed by Player First Games, MultiVersus will be available on May 28 as a free download for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 consoles, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One consoles, and PC (Steam and Epic Games Store), with full cross-play and cross-progression support.

The game features an ever-expanding roster of characters from Warner Bros. franchises including Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Harley Quinn, Black Adam, Bugs Bunny, Tasmanian Devil and Gizmo and Stripe from Gremlins.