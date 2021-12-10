Martial arts comedy Odd Couple is joining the Eureka Classics range

Eureka Entertainment are to release Odd Couple, a highly amusing 1979 slice of martial arts comedy starring Sammo Hung and Lau Kar-Wing, on Blu-ray for the first time in the UK as part of the Eureka Classics range.

Presented from a brand new 2K restoration and available from 21 March 2022, the first print run of 2000 copies will feature a Limited-Edition O-card Slipcase and Collectors Booklet.

Synopsis:

Widely considered the greatest classical weapons movie ever made, Odd Couple stars Sammo Hung, Lau Kar-wing (also directing) and Bryan “Beardy” Leung Kar-yan (Dreadnaught, The Victim) in a classic tale of rivalry and vengeance.

Two ageing masters of the spear and sword engage in an epic mountaintop battle every ten years, but the outcome invariably ends in a draw. Realising that neither one of them will ever outclass the other, they each agree to take on a younger student and train them to champion their cause, thus putting an end to their longstanding rivalry.

Special Features: