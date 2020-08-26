Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman is coming to DVD and Blu-ray

Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman is getting a DVD and Blu-ray release on 30th September, courtesty of the Criterion Collection and Sony Pictures Home Entertainment.

The movie, which debuted on Netflix, stars Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci.

Pre-order from Amazon.co.uk*

Former hit man and union truck driver Frank Sheeran (De Niro) looks back from a nursing home on his life’s journey on his involvement with Philadelphia mob boss Russell Bufalino (Pesci) through to his association with Teamsters union head Jimmy Hoffa (Pacino) and the rift that forced him to choose between the two.

The film is based on the real-life Sheeran’s confessions, as told to writer Charles Brandt for the book I Heard You Paint Houses.

Special features for this home entertainment release include:

New 4K digital master, approved by director Martin Scorsese, with Dolby Atmos soundtrack

Newly edited roundtable conversation among Scorsese and actors Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, and Joe Pesci, originally recorded in 2019

New documentary about the making of the film featuring Scorsese; the lead actors; producers Emma Tillinger Koskoff, Jane Rosenthal, and Irwin Winkler; director of photography Rodrigo Prieto; and others from the cast and crew

New video essay written and narrated by film critic Farran Smith Nehme about The Irishman’s synthesis of Scorsese’s singular formal style

The Evolution of Digital De-aging, a 2019 programme on the visual effects created for the film

Archival interview excerpts with Frank “the Irishman” Sheeran and International Brotherhood of Teamsters trade union leader Jimmy Hoffa

Trailer and teaser

An essay by critic Geoffrey O’Brien

*Affiliate Link