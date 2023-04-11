Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania gets Blu-ray and DVD release date 

Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania arrives on Digital on April 18th from all major retailers and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD from May 22nd.

Synopsis

Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and The Wasp.

Together, with Hope’s parents Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) and Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), and Scott’s daughter Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought possible.

Directed by Peyton Reed and produced by Kevin Feige and Stephen Broussard, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania also stars Jonathan Majors as Kang, David Dastmalchian as Veb, Katy O’Brian as Jentorra, William Jackson Harper as Quaz and Bill Murray as Lord Krylar.

Bonus Features*

Gag Reel

Audio Commentary

Featurette – All in the Family – Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly and Michelle Pfeiffer discuss the complex layers and secrets – yet incredibly strong bond of this heroic family.

– Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly and Michelle Pfeiffer discuss the complex layers and secrets – yet incredibly strong bond of this heroic family. Featurette – Formidable Foes – Discover how Jonathan Majors, Bill Murray and Corey Stoll bring gravitas to the villains of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Learn more about how Kang brings a Thanos-level threat to this adventure and the larger MCU.

– Discover how Jonathan Majors, Bill Murray and Corey Stoll bring gravitas to the villains of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Learn more about how Kang brings a Thanos-level threat to this adventure and the larger MCU. Deleted Scene – Drink The Ooze – Upon entering the Quantum Realm, Scott Lang nervously drinks the ooze.

– Upon entering the Quantum Realm, Scott Lang nervously drinks the ooze. Deleted Scene – I Have Holes – Veb expresses great excitement when he discovers he finally has holes.

*varies by product and retailer