Marvel’s 616 – Disney+ release sneak peek clips

Disney+ has shared two exclusive sneak peek clips from the upcoming new original anthology docuseries, Marvel’s 616.

The first clip is from the episode “Higher, Further, Faster” directed by actor/director Gillian Jacobs, which shines a light on the trailblazing women of Marvel Comics and how they found ways to tell stories of representation and inclusion.

The second is from the Paul Scheer-directed episode “Lost and Found,” following the actor and comedian’s eye-opening and hilarious journey to discover the “forgotten” characters of Marvel Comics.

Individually, each documentary in this series tells a compelling story that brings its filmmaker’s vision to life.

Marvel’s 616 will be available on Disney+ later this year.