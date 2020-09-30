Marvel’s 616 – watch a trailer for the new Disney+ series

Disney+ has released the trailer for its upcoming original documentary series Marvel’s 616, which debuts on the service November 20.

The eight-part anthology series gives viewers a deeper look into the creative world of Marvel.

Each episode showcases the intersections of storytelling, pop culture, and fandom within the Marvel Universe, with episodes covering topics such as Marvel’s world-spanning artists, the trailblazing women of Marvel Comics and the forgotten characters of Marvel.

Episode Titles and List of Directors:

Japanese Spider-Man Directed by David Gelb

Higher Further Faster Directed by Gillian Jacobs

Amazing Artisans Directed by Clay Jeter

Lost and Found Directed by Paul Scheer

Suit Up! Directed by Andrew Rossi

Unboxed Directed by Sarah Ramos

The Marvel Method Directed by Bryan Oakes

Marvel Spotlight Directed by Alison Brie