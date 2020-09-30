Marvel’s 616 – watch a trailer for the new Disney+ series

Disney+ has released the trailer for its upcoming original documentary series Marvel’s 616, which debuts on the service November 20.
The eight-part anthology series gives viewers a deeper look into the creative world of Marvel.
Each episode showcases the intersections of storytelling, pop culture, and fandom within the Marvel Universe, with episodes covering topics such as Marvel’s world-spanning artists, the trailblazing women of Marvel Comics and the forgotten characters of Marvel.
Episode Titles and List of Directors:
- Japanese Spider-Man Directed by David Gelb
- Higher Further Faster Directed by Gillian Jacobs
- Amazing Artisans Directed by Clay Jeter
- Lost and Found Directed by Paul Scheer
- Suit Up! Directed by Andrew Rossi
- Unboxed Directed by Sarah Ramos
- The Marvel Method Directed by Bryan Oakes
- Marvel Spotlight Directed by Alison Brie