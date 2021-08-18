Marvel’s Avengers console game gets new Black Panther expansion

A new Black Panther – War for Wakanda expansion is now available as a free update to all owners of Marvel’s Avengers.

In addition to bringing Black Panther to the game, the expansion pack also brings new enemies, a brand-new environment to explore, the Birnin Zana Outpost, plus new solo or multiplayer Drop Zone and Threat Sector missions.



“The War for Wakanda Expansion is the biggest and best update we’ve ever made to Marvel’s Avengers,” said Scot Amos, Co-Head of Studio at Crystal Dynamics.

“We’re proud to be able to deliver all this new content for free for everyone who owns the game. Combined with the new features we’ve added and improvements we’ve made since launch, there’s never been a better time to be a Marvel’s Avengers player.”

