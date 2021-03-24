Marvel’s Black Widow is coming simultaneously to cinemas and Disney+

Some of Disney’s most anticipated movies, including Marvel’s Black Widow, are to launch simultaneously in cinemas and as premium purchases on Disney+.

As well as Black Widow, which will be available from 9th July, the entertainment giant will be giving Cruella the dual release treatment on 28th May. Meanwhile Pixar’s Luca will be available exclusively on Disney+ on June 18.

Kareem Daniel, Chairman, Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution, said: “Today’s announcement reflects our focus on providing consumer choice and serving the evolving preferences of audiences.

“By leveraging a flexible distribution strategy in a dynamic marketplace that is beginning to recover from the global pandemic, we will continue to employ the best options to deliver The Walt Disney Company’s unparalleled storytelling to fans and families around the world.”

The studio has also confirmed release dates for several upcoming films: