Marvel’s Midnight Suns gets first gameplay video

2K and Marvel Entertainment have released the first gameplay video for Marvel’s Midnight Sun, their recently announced PC and console title set to debut next March.

Synopsis:

Through a marriage of magic and science, the nefarious force known as Hydra has revived Lilith, Mother of Demons, after centuries of slumber. Lilith will stop at nothing to complete an ancient prophecy and summon her evil master, Chthon.

Pushed to the brink, the Avengers desperately look to fight fire with Hellfire by enlisting the help of the Midnight Suns – Nico Minoru, Blade, Magik, and Ghost Rider – young heroes with powers deeply rooted in the supernatural, formed to prevent the very prophecy Lilith aims to fulfil.

Together, they resurrect an ancient warrior – the Hunter, Lilith’s forsaken child and the only hero known to have ever defeated her.

“We’re thrilled to work with Marvel to create Marvel’s Midnight Suns. Not only is this a sensational, original direction for Firaxis, we also have a rewarding partnership with Marvel in telling new stories in their world.” said Steve Martin, Studio President at Firaxis Games.

“At Marvel, we’re always looking to bring new and fresh experiences to our fans and know people have wanted to ‘hang out’ with their favorite Marvel heroes for a long time,” said Bill Rosemann, Vice President of Creative at Marvel Games.

“That’s finally possible in Marvel’s Midnight Suns. We couldn’t be happier with the way 2K and Firaxis are bringing the mystical and darker stories from the Marvel universe to the forefront.”