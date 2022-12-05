Marvel’s Midnight Suns now available worldwide for PC, Xbox Series X|S and PS5

Marvel’s Midnight Sun, the new game from 2K and Marvel Entertainment is now available worldwide on Windows PC via Steam and Epic Games Store, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

The PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch versions will be available at a later date.

Created by Firaxis Games, the legendary studio behind the critically-acclaimed, world-renowned XCOM and Civilization franchises, the game combines the rich story, character relationships, customization, and progression of an RPG with the tactical strategy and combat mechanics of a revolutionary new card-based tactics game.

Synopsis:

Through a marriage of magic and science, the nefarious force known as Hydra has revived Lilith, Mother of Demons, after centuries of slumber. Lilith will stop at nothing to complete an ancient prophecy and summon her evil master, Chthon.

Pushed to the brink, the Avengers desperately look to fight fire with Hellfire by enlisting the help of the Midnight Suns – Nico Minoru, Blade, Magik, and Ghost Rider – young heroes with powers deeply rooted in the supernatural, formed to prevent the very prophecy Lilith aims to fulfil.

Together, they resurrect an ancient warrior – the Hunter, Lilith’s forsaken child and the only hero known to have ever defeated her.