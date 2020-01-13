Marvel’s Morbius gets new trailer

One of Marvel’s most compelling and conflicted characters comes to the big screen as Oscar winner Jared Leto transforms into the enigmatic antihero, Michael Morbius.

Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder, and determined to save others suffering his same fate, Dr Morbius attempts a desperate gamble. What at first appears to be a radical success soon reveals itself to be a remedy potentially worse than the disease.

Directed by Daniel Espinosa, with a screenplay by Matt Sazama & Burk Sharpless and Art Marcum & Matt Holloway, the film also stars Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Al Madrigal, and Tyrese Gibson.

Morbius will open at cinemas July 31st