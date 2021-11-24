Marvel’s Shang-Chi & The Legend Of The Ten Rings tops this week’s film chart

Marvel’s Shang-Chi & The Legend Of The Ten Rings fights off its competition to climb to the Number 1 slot in this week’s Official Film Chart.
Starring Simu Liu, the film has outsold the combined total of previous Number 1s The Suicide Squad (2) and Paw Patrol: The Movie (3) this week, following its release on DVD & Blu-ray – with 78% of its total this week made up of physical copies.
Meanwhile, The Grinch (2018) climbs 2 to Number 4, the first of four festive entries in this week’s Top 20; Elf shoots eight places to Number 10, The Grinch (2000) takes the Number 14 spot, and modern classic Arthur Christmas is at 20.
Snake Eyes: GI Joe Origins returns to the Top 10 following its release on disc, climbing nine places to a new peak of Number 5.
Fast & Furious 9 and Black Widow each drop two to Number 6 and 7 respectively, while Harry Potter: The Complete Collection floats up one to Number 8 as fans continue to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the first film. Finally, Jungle Cruise sails down two places to Number 9.
The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 24th November 2021
|LW
|Pos
|Title
|Label
|3
|1
|SHANG-CHI & LEGEND OF TEN RINGS
|MARVEL FILMS
|1
|2
|THE SUICIDE SQUAD
|WARNER HOME VIDEO
|2
|3
|PAW PATROL – THE MOVIE
|PARAMOUNT
|6
|4
|THE GRINCH (ANIMATED)
|UNIVERSAL PICTURES
|16
|5
|SNAKE EYES – GI JOE ORIGINS
|PARAMOUNT
|4
|6
|FAST & FURIOUS 9
|UNIVERSAL PICTURES
|5
|7
|BLACK WIDOW
|MARVEL FILMS
|9
|8
|HARRY POTTER – THE COMPLETE COLLECTION
|WARNER HOME VIDEO
|7
|9
|JUNGLE CRUISE
|WALT DISNEY
|18
|10
|ELF
|WARNER HOME VIDEO