Mary Berry to share her love of cooking in latest BBC Two series

Mary Berry is returning to BBC Two with a new series in which she searches out kindred spirits with their own passions for food and cooking.

Produced by Sidney Street, part of BanijayUK, the six-part Love To Cook will be broadcaster later this year.

Across the series Berry will share her passion through some exceptional dishes, from those that will inspire beginners, or put budget at their heart without sacrificing flavour, to recipes that will please a hungry crowd.

She’ll also celebrate heart-warming classics that are perfect to nurture those around you, and of course recipes that focus on what we love to grow as a nation, be it from an allotment or an industrious window box.

No one, be they a novice or a seasoned cook, will be able to resist Mary’s commitment to teaching and her lifelong joy of cooking. An accompanying book to the series will be published by BBC Books.

Mary Berry said: “Love To Cook is me in a nutshell! My cooking is all about sharing what I know and love, teaching and inspiring everyone to enjoy cooking as much as I do.

“Over the past year many have had unexpected time on their hands at home and have found a love of cooking to be comforting and healing in very difficult times.

“Love To Cook is all about celebrating just that, with wonderful characters, as I travel the British Isles in a quest to meet and share in our passion for food.”

Catherine Catton, BBC Head of Commissioning, Popular Factual and Factual Entertainment, added: “We are delighted to be working with Mary again and very much looking forward to sharing new recipes that she loves to cook.”

Karen Ross, Managing Director of Sidney Street, commented: “This series shows Mary at her best. Mary’s understanding of food and cooking outshines everyone, and her desire to pass on decades of experience in a plate of mouth-watering food is a joy to watch!”