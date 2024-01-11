Masters of the Air – Apple TV+ reveals title sequence

Image: Apple

Apple TV+ has revealed the title sequence for Masters of the Air, its upcoming action-packed second world war series from Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks.

Austin Butler, Callum Turner, Anthony Boyle, and Nate Mann lead a cast which also includes Raff Law, Barry Keoghan, Josiah Cross, Branden Cook and Ncuti Gatwa.

The drama follows the men of the 100th Bomb Group (the “Bloody Hundredth”) as they conduct perilous bombing raids over Nazi Germany and grapple with the frigid conditions, lack of oxygen and sheer terror of combat conducted at 25,000 feet in the air.

Based on the book by Donald L. Miller the series is executive produced by Spielberg, Hanks and Gary Goetzman.

Masters of the Air debuts globally on January 26th with the first two episodes of its nine-episode season, followed by a new episode each week