Masters of the Air – Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg’s Apple TV+ series gets new trailer 

Image: Apple

Masters of the Air, the action-packed new series heading to Apple TV+ next month, has a new trailer.

The series is based on the book by Donald L. Miller and executive produced by Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman.

Starring Austin Butler, Callum Turner, Anthony Boyle, and Nate Mann, the drama follows the men of the 100th Bomb Group (the “Bloody Hundredth”) as they conduct perilous bombing raids over Nazi Germany and grapple with the frigid conditions, lack of oxygen and sheer terror of combat conducted at 25,000 feet in the air.

The series will premiere globally on January 26th with the first two episodes of its nine-episode season, followed by a new episode each week.