Matchpoint – Tennis Championships now included in Game Pass

Matchpoint – Tennis Championships, the just-released tennis simulator published by Kalypso Media and developed by Torus Games, is now available with Game Pass for Xbox and PC.

The tennis title is also available to buy for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S consoles, PlayStation 4 & 5, and Windows PC.



Matchpoint – Tennis Championships offers a dynamic and immersive gaming experience with its extensive career mode, unique rivalry system, authentic ball physics, and advanced multiplayer mode.

From choosing the right coach to implementing the best play style, strategy and decision-making will be central to success as players experience what it truly takes to climb the ranks and become a tennis champion.

On the virtual courts, players can face up against their friends in the game’s fully cross-platform multiplayer or go racket-to-racket with any of 16 tennis superstars from around the globe.