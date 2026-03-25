Samsung Unveils Galaxy A57 5G and Galaxy A37 5G handsets

Samsung has unveiled its latest Galaxy A model smartphones – the Galaxy A57 5G and Galaxy A37 5G – which include its Awesome Intelligence AI features.

The firm says both devices “strengthen the experiences users rely on every day with upgrades to performance, camera and display, alongside durability and security features.”

Each benefits from up to six generations of OS upgrades and long-term security support.

Samsung also highlights the “slimmer, more refined design and upgraded AI-powered capabilities” of the Galaxy A57 5G, which it says “make it the most powerful Galaxy A series device yet”.

Both models will be available starting April 10 in select markets. The Galaxy A57 5G will come in Awesome Navy, Awesome Gray, Awesome Icyblue and Awesome Lilac while Galaxy A37 5G buyers will have a choice of Awesome Lavender, Awesome Charcoal, Awesome Graygreen and Awesome White.

TM Roh, Chief Executive Officer, President and Head of Device eXperience (DX) Division at Samsung Electronics, said: “The new Galaxy A series reflects our continued commitment to AI democratization by bringing the latest innovations to more Galaxy users.

“With Samsung’s fundamental capabilities combined with enriched Awesome Intelligence, Galaxy A57 5G and Galaxy A37 5G will deliver reliable everyday performance to users around the world and drive rapid AI expansion.”

Here’s how the two handsets stack up: