Tim Davie named as next BBC Director-General

Tim Davie, currently head of the BBC’s commercial division, has been named as the corporation’s next Director-General, replacing Tony Hall who announced he would step down from the role earlier this year.

Davie will take up the post, which includes responsibilities as the BBC’s chief executive officer and editor in chief, on September 1st.

His appointment was confirmed by Sir David Clementi, Chairman of the BBC Board, who said: “Tim has a strong track record as the CEO of BBC Studios and is one of the most respected names in the industry.

“His leadership and experience, both outside the BBC and within, will ensure that we are well placed to meet the opportunities and challenges of the coming years. Tim has an enthusiasm and energy for reform, while holding dear to the core mission of the BBC.

“We know that the industry is undergoing unprecedented change and the organisation faces significant challenges as well as opportunities. I am confident that Tim is the right person to lead the BBC as it continues to reform and change.”

“My focus for the remainder of my own term as Chairman, until February of next year, will be to ensure that there is a smooth and successful handover and that the BBC continues to serve audiences across the whole of the UK.”

Davie said: “I am honoured to be appointed the BBC’s next Director-General.

“This has been a critical time for the UK and these past few months have shown just how much the BBC matters to people. Our mission has never been more relevant, important or necessary. I have a deep commitment to content of the highest quality and impartiality.

“Looking forward, we will need to accelerate change so that we serve all our audiences in this fast-moving world.

“Much great work has been done, but we will continue to reform, make clear choices and stay relevant. I am very confident we can do this because of the amazing teams of people that work at the BBC.”