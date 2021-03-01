Mattel and Milestone Announce Hot Wheels Unleashed

Mattel has announced the upcoming release of Hot Wheels Unleashed, an all-new, action-packed arcade-style racing game.

Developed with Milestone, a leading global racing game developer, the game offers players the opportunity to drive the cars as if they were playing with the die-cast toys.

The gameplay includes adrenaline-filled races, an extended choice of Hot Wheels vehicles with different attributes and rarity levels that players can customize with different skins, and jaw-dropping tracks set in everyday-life locations with special track pieces and interactive items.

The game also features a revolutionary Track Editor enabling players to customize tracks in any game environment and share them with the game’s community.

Gamers can get ready to drift, boost, jump and crash on Hot Wheels’ iconic orange tracks in various single player game modes. Gamers can also challenge friends in multiplayer races, both online and offline, leveraging a split screen mode.

“We continue to focus on engaging consumers with our brands through gaming platforms,” said Andrew Chan, Head of Digital Gaming, Mattel.

“Hot Wheels is all about encouraging the challenger spirit and Hot Wheels Unleashed brings that mission to life for gamers of all ages.”

“Milestone’s expertise in racing game development has enabled us to transform the Hot Wheels brand into a compelling console and PC gaming experience for both current Hot Wheels fans and gamers who may be rediscovering the iconic brand.”

Hot Wheels Unleashed is scheduled to launch on Sept. 30, 2021 on PlayStation5, PlayStation4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One consoles, Nintendo Switch and PC.