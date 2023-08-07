Matthew McCaughney’s U-571 is getting a 4K Blu-ray release 

Studiocanal is giving Matthew McCaughney’s WW2 submarine drama U-571 a 4K Ultra High Definition Blu-ray steelbook release on September 25th.

The film, which also stars Bill Paxton and Jon-Bon Jovi, sees a team of American soldiers sent on a mission to board a disabled German U-Boat and capture an encryption device that could give the Allies the edge they need to win the war.

But unknown to them, the Germans are also on their way to answer the S.O.S. call…

Extras: